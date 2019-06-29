Blake Hastings Friends, Blake William Hastings, age 36, of Edwardsville, IL, died Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. He was born December 16, 1982 in Maryville, IL, the son of Pamela (Hastings) Perlmutter of St. Louis, and the late Dennis Lee McGowan. Besides his mother, Blake is survived by one sister, Hannah Burlingame of St. Louis; his step-father, Doug Burlingame; his grandparents: Donald and Pat Hastings of Edwardsville, IL and Glenn and Sally Burlingame of Glen Carbon; and his mother's husband, Larry Perlmutter of St. Louis. Blake has a large extended family on the Hastings side. Blake was a veteran of both the US Army and the US Air Force, serving tours in Qatar and throughout the world. He recently received his Associate's Degree in Information Technology from Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville. Memorial Services in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements. Friends may register online at www.KalmerMemorialServices.com . Kalmer Service: A graveside service will be held at Hoxsey Cemetery in Alhambra. Saturday, June 29 th at 6PM. See his Facebook page for details. Kalmer Memorial Services.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 29, 2019