Blanche E. Davis Blanche E. Davis, formerly of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, died on April 25, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. Mrs. Davis was born on September 21, 1926. Mrs. Davis was proceeded in death by her husband, Fred Davis, daughter, Linda Cassett, grandson, John J Davis, three sisters, Bernice (James) Hefner, Darlus (Victor) Davis, and Mildred (Joe) Thomkins, and many brother and sister in-laws. Survivors include her son Robert (Elaine) Davis, grandchildren, Robert (Jane) Heiken, Karen (Dave) Crehan, Lt. Col. William (Brooke) Heiken, Tammy Hardest, Natalie (Eric) Jablonski, great - grand children, Samantha Heiken, Travis Hart, Pamela, Paige, and William Heiken Jr., Paige Hemker, Kolby, and Shelby Hardesty, Courtney, and Zachary Jablonski, and great-great-granchildren, Jaxon, and Daxon. Service: There will be no services held at this time.

