Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kurrus Funeral Home
Belleville, IL
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
5:00 PM
Kurrus Funeral Home
Belleville, IL
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
Kurrus Funeral Home
Belleville, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
Belleville, IL
Blanche Lautz Obituary
Blanche Lautz Blanche M. Lautz, nee Eichelberger, 96, of Belleville, IL, born Friday, January 5, 1923, in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. Blanche was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Belleville IL. She was also a member of the St. Ann's Sodality, Quilters of Blessed Sacrament, and an avid golfer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W Lautz; parents, Walter and Blanche, nee Broomfield, Eichelberger; brothers, William Eichelberger, Edward Eichelberger, Walter Eichelberger, John Eichelberger, Robert Eichelberger, and sister, Edna Keller; son-in-law, Sam Francione Surviving are her children, Robert P. (Virginia) Lautz of Shorewood, IL, Barbara A. Francione of Palatine, IL, Mary L. (Andrew) Grodzicki of Belleville, Illinois, William J. Lautz of Belleville, IL; grandchildren, Stephanie (Michael) McCorkle, Amy (Michael) Hawk-Lopez, Andrew Grodzicki, Justin (Stephanie Meyer) Lautz, Alissa (De'Mondre Cotton) Grodzicki, Alison (Bradford Johnson) Lautz; great grandchildren, Cameron Lopez, and Gwenyth Lopez. Also dear nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Blessed Sacrament School Fund or BJC Hospice. Visitation: Visitation from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Prayer Service will be held at 5pm at the Funeral Home. Funeral: A funeral procession will leave from Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL at 9:40 am on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 for a 10:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Belleville with Father Matthew Elie officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 2, 2019
