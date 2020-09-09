Blanche Scheibel Blanche E. Scheibel, nee Hangsleben, age 95, of O'Fallon, Ill., born March 5, 1925 to Fred and Stella,nee Wiemann, Hangsleben, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at St. Paul's Home in Belleville, Illinois. Blanche married Herman Scheibel on November 23, 1949 at the O'Fallon United Church of Christ. Blanche worked in retail for Sears in East St. Louis, and Keck's Clothing in O'Fallon. She was a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary. She loved to quilt at home and at O'Fallon United Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Scheibel, her parents, brothers, Wesley, Harold, Lester, Fred Jr., and Norman; sisters, Virginia Scheibel-Kramer, Evelyn Bertram, and Edith Bland. Surviving are her sons Randy Scheibel of Highland; Ross (Cindy) Scheibel of O'Fallon; grandchildren Nic (Jamie) Scheibel, Matt (Erin) Scheibel, Mike (Jennifer) Scheibel, Keri (Jon) Hemker, and Michelle (Steve) Puzach; 16 great- grandchildren; sister Marlene Kabureck of Lebanon; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to Alzheimer's Association
or the O'Fallon United Church of Christ. Online condolences may be shared at www.wfh-ofallon.com
. The family is grateful to San Gabriel Memory Care of Highland, Vitas Hospice and St. Paul's Home in Belleville for the excellent care provided. Visitation: 9:00 11:00 am, Friday, September 11, 2020 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon. (masks are required; capacity 25 at a time), followed by a private funeral service. Graveside Service: 11:45 am, Friday, at O'Fallon City Cemetery, O'Fallon, Illinois. Wolfersberger Funeral Home,O'Fallon, IL