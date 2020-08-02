1/1
Bob Coverdale
Lt. General Robert F. Coverdale It is with a heavy heart that we share the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend, Bob Coverdale. Most knew him as Lt. General Robert F. Coverdale or the General, but we knew him as a gentle giant who taught us the value of honesty, integrity, sacrifice and compassion. Bob passed away in his home in Naples, Florida surrounded by his family. He was 89. Gen. Coverdale graduated from Ohio Wesleyan in 1952, where he played basketball and completed the USAF ROTC program. As a career officer and command pilot, he loved flying airplanes and served his country faithfully for 33 years, retiring as Vice Commander in Chief of the Military Airlift Command at Scott AFB, IL. His service included 46 combat missions, and at age 45 Gen. Coverdale earned his paratrooper jump wings. As recognition of his service, he received, among others, the Distinguished Service Medal. Bob also served as the Director of Aeronautics for the State of Illinois, and transportation director for St. Clair County, IL, overseeing the establishment of the Mid America St. Louis Airport in Mascoutah, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Odelia Coverdale of Amherst, OH, and his brother, Claire "Bud" Coverdale (Elaine). He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Norma Tate Coverdale, three children, Lisa Coverdale, Amy Kobza (Kim Patrick), and Tate Coverdale (Keira), five grandchildren, Sam Coverdale, Katie Coverdale, Chris Hamm, Elizabeth Hamm, and Kai Kobza, and two nephews, Scott Coverdale (Marcia), and Fred Coverdale (Sue). We know the General for his humility and love of family. Our Papa had a great sense of humor that only enhanced his love of golf and fishing. He instilled the values we live by today and will be missed and loved beyond measure. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Air Force Aid Society (afas.org).

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 2, 2020.
