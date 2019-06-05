|
Bobbi Jo Zika Bobbi Jo Zika, born on October 7th 1953, passed away peacefully on May 16th 2019, at her son's residence in Collinsville. Bobbi enjoyed her lifetime career with Local 670 in O'Fallon. She truly lived her life to the fullest through simple pleasures such as chatting with family, making friends while visiting local venues, snacking, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a free spirit who held the ability to positively touch lives with care and her sincere selfless nature. She is survived by her son, Iean (Melissa) Finley, granddaughter Emily, grandson Evan, sisters Sandra and Pam, brother Drew, nieces, nephews, and cousins Service: Family, friends, and others whose lives Bobbi touched are invited to O'Fallon VFW (221 W 1st Street) on Saturday, June 8th 2019, from 12-3pm to reminisce and celebrate Bobbi's life.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 5, 2019