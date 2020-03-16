|
Bobbie Laker Bobbie K. Laker, nee Clements, 75, of Swansea, IL, born January 10, 1945, in Chicago, IL, died Thursday, March 12, 2020. Bobbie was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fairview Heights, IL. She was a member of the St. Vincent DePaul Society and the Ministry to the Sick and Aged. Bobbie was a former member of the Daughters of Charity and an Associate of the Ursulines at Mount St. Joseph. She retired as a social worker. Bobbie was so kind and cared so much for others. She had a big heart for the poor and gave generously of her time to support them. Bobbie was a great friend and would give you the shirt off her backliterally. She was a very good listener and dug deep with her questions. She had so much love for her family and always prayed "for our children and grandchildren, that they be free from harm and always know how much they are loved." Bobbie was a woman of deep faith, an artist, a faithful biker (at the YMCA), walker and yoga practicer. She was truly a daughter of charity. She was preceded in death by two children in infancy, Carrie Laker and Laura Laker; and her parents, Robert and Judith E., nee Thompson, Sullivan. Surviving are her husband of 46 years, John A. Laker, whom she married on November 24, 1973; two daughters, Angie (Spencer) Reed and Christine Laker; a son, Joseph Laker; four grandchildren, Natalie Reed, Diego Reed, Ariel Laker, and Marley Kiefer; three brothers, Robert (Bonnie) Clements, William (Martha) Clements, and Donald (Lynn) Sullivan; a sister, JoAnn Anderson; nieces and nephews; and other family members. This is what the Lord asks of us, only this; To act justly, love tenderly and walk humbly with your God. - Micah 6:8 In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society (Holy Trinity St. Stephen Conference), or to Catholic Urban Programs. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fairview Heights, IL Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fairview Heights, IL, with Fr. James Nall officiating. Per Bobbie's wishes, cremation services will be held at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 16, 2020