Bobby Carmack Bobby L. Carmack Jr., 68, of Freeburg, IL, formerly of Belleville, IL, born November 14, 1950, in Cape Girardeau, MO, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019, at his residence. Mr. Carmack retired in 2009 as a foreman for the St. Clair Township Road Department. He was a life member of the Belleville Little Devils and was a past-president of the Belleville Citizen's Park Board. He was a U. S. Army veteran and a member of the VFW Post 805. Bobby enjoyed fishing and spending time at the family clubhouse. He especially loved watching his grandchildren's sporting events. Bobby was preceded in death by his father, Bobby L. Carmack; and his mother, Grace Ann, nee Shea, (Rusty) Lewis. Surviving are his loving wife of 44 years, Lorraine J., nee Cook, Carmack, whom he married on December 16, 1974; three sons, Jay Carmack (Melissa Blumer), Jesse Carmack, and Jeff (Alicia) Carmack; one daughter, Bonnie Carmack (Heath Bates); five grandchildren, Savannah Ruhman, Jacob Carmack, Joseph Carmack, Harper Bates, and Madalynn Blumer; four brothers, Michael (Marsha) Carmack, Brian (Sonya) Carmack, Roy (Layla) Carmack, Kevin (Heather) Carmack; two sisters, Debbie Carmack and Kim Carmack; wife of Bobby L. Carmack Sr., Carolyn Carmack; and nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to BJC Hospice or to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 23, 2019