Bobby Copeland Bobby Gean Copeland 75, of Granite City passed away Monday, June 10, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born February 22, 1944 in Granite City to William A. and Margaret "Peggy" (nee: McKinney) Copeland. Bobby served his country in the Marine Corps. He married Adriana Coerver April 25, 1971 in Granite City. Bobby worked at American Steel as an overhead crane man until retiring in 1982; he then worked as a truck driver for OS in Springfield, MO. He is survived by wife Adriana Copeland of Granite City; four daughter, Angela (LaDarcus) Harris of Granite City, Tina Foster of Granite City, Bonnie Sue Copeland of East Carondelet, IL and Lisa Marie Copeland Wright of Madison; two sons, Phillip James (Sherry) Copeland of Edwardsville and Robert Scott (Pat) Copeland of NC; brother, William A. Copeland of Junction, IL; two sisters, Joann Tidwell of Granite City and Kathy Cruse of New Mexico; 20 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and two grandchildren, Jessica O'Connor and Deanna Marie Parson. Visitation: Will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City. Memorials can be made to the funeral home in care of the family. Online guestbook available at www.wojstrom.com. WOJSTROM FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

