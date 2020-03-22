Home

Bobby G. Fehl


08/29/1927 - 12/23/2019
Bobby G. Fehl Obituary
FEHL - Bobby G. Fehl, age 92, of Fairview Heights, IL, born on August 29, 1927 in East St. Louis, IL, died surrounded by his family on December 23, 2019 at Alive Hospice Residence, Nashville, TN. Memorials may be made to the New Life Evangelistic Homeless Shelter of St. Louis, MO. A burial of cremated remains with military honors will be held on Monday, March 30, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 22, 2020
