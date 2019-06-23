Bobby Reece Bobby D. Reece, 84 of Millstadt, IL passed away peacefully on June 20, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born on December 9, 1934 he was the son of William and Jesse Reece, nee Karr. Bobby married his wife, Doris on March 12, 1955 in Waterloo, IL and she survives. In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by his brother, George Oliver (Lucille) Reece. In addition to his wife, Bobby is survived by a sister-in-law, Lucille Reece of Millstadt, IL, his children: A son, Bobby Reece, Jr. of St. Louis, MO, daughter Donna (Kim) Eckrich of Waterloo, IL, daughter Deborah (Ray) Thorsten of Columbia, IL and son Edward (Patty) Reece also of Columbia, IL. His grandchildren: Amy (T.R.) Brown of Valmeyer, IL, Ray (Julie) Thorsten of Waterloo, IL, Scott Eckrich of Waterloo, IL, Kristen (Mark) Schaefer of Columbia, IL, Edward (Emily) Reece, Jr. of Waterloo and Lauren (Matt) Newsome of Maryland. His great-grandchildren: Cole, Jacob and Emmett Brown, Taylor, Kayla, Hailey and Henry Thorsten, Walton Reece, Jackson Dowler and Jameson Miller in addition to many nieces, nephews and beloved friends. Bobby lived in Columbia, IL for many years before moving to Millstadt and worked as a construction supervisor for Luhr Brothers, Inc. for 42 years before retiring. Bobby was a member of the Millstadt Sportsman's Club, the Turners of Columbia and the Operating Engineers Local 520. He loved to fish and loved traveling with his beloved wife, Doris during his retirement years. Service: Private services were held.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 23, 2019