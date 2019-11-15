Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street
Mascoutah, IL 62258
(618) 566-2345
For more information about
Bobbye Broughton
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Moll Funeral Home
Mascoutah, IL
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home
Paducah, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobbye Broughton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobbye Broughton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobbye Kay Broughton Bobbye Kay Broughton, nee Emerson, 76, of Mascoutah, IL born Feb. 11, 1943 in Paducah, KY died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at Memorial Hospital East, Shiloh, IL. Bobbye was a homemaker and was very active in the city of Mascoutah, IL. She was a two-time former president of the Mascoutah Tuesday Woman's Club, a board member of the Leu Civic Center and Parks and Recreation, a member of the Red Hat Sweeties, and she volunteered at the Grange Nursing Home inMascoutah. Bobbye was also part of the Summer Reading Program at the Mascoutah Library. She and her husband were both graduates of the class of1961 at Paducah Tilghman High School. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Loraine, nee Tisdal, Emerson. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Donald Broughton; two children, Robin (Rich) Cook of Paducah, KY and Gregory (Tricia) Broughton of Chatham, IL; four grandchildren, Taylor (Peter) Gardner of Paducah, KY, Logan Cook ofValley Park, MO, Zachary Broughton of Chatham, IL and Belle Broughton ofChatham, IL. Memorials may be made to , 5 Schiber Ct., Maryville, IL 62062. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at mollfuneralhome.com Visitation: From 1 to 5 PM Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL. Funeral: Visitation from 11 to 1 PM Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home in Paducah, KY. Burial will follow in Maplelawn Park Cemetery, Paducah, KY.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobbye's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -