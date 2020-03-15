|
BRADSHAW- Bonnie Bradshaw, 81 of Maryville, Illinois passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. In celebration of Bonnie's life, a memorial gathering will take place on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Andy Adams officiating at Troy United Methodist Church, 407 Edwardsville Road in Troy, Illinois. A private family burial will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Oakdale Cemetery in Commerce, Missouri.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 15, 2020