Bonnie Darnell


1941 - 2020
Bonnie Darnell Obituary
Bonnie L. Darnell Bonnie Lou Darnell nee Sullivan, 78, of Shiloh, IL passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, April 3, 2020. Bonnie was born May 14, 1941 in McCracken county, KY. She was a member of Spring Valley Baptist Church in Shiloh, IL where she was a Sunday school teacher. Bonnie spent many years as a transporter for Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. Her hobbies included painting, golfing, reading, and spending time with her grandchildren. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, JR and Louise (nee Wallace) Sullivan. Surviving are her husband, Rev. Jerold Darnell of Shiloh, IL; children, Monta (Ray) Morales of O'Fallon, IL and Don (Kim) Darnell of Independence, MO; siblings, Jewellian (Anita) Sullivan of Georgetown, TX, Bobby (Kim) Sullivan of Paducah, KY, and Sharon (Billy) Thompson of Grand Rivers, KY; grandchildren, Diana (Jon) White, Valerie Morales, Aaron Morales, Lindsay (Bryan) Farley, Tiffany Darnell, Dylan Darnell and Victoria Darnell; great grandchildren, Nolan and Evelyn White, Jace Morales and Ava and Marcus Farley, and Stella Darnell. Memorials may be made to Spring Valley Baptist Church, 522 Maple Street, Shiloh, IL 62269. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com Service: A memorial service will be held at Spring Valley Baptist Church at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 8, 2020
