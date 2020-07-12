1/1
Bonnie Darnell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bonnie Darnell Bonnie Lou Darnell nee Sullivan, 78, of Shiloh, IL passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, April 3, 2020. Bonnie was born May 14, 1941 in McCracken county, KY. She was a member of Spring Valley Baptist Church in Shiloh, IL where she was a Sunday school teacher. Bonnie spent many years as a transporter for Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. Her hobbies included painting, golfing, reading, and spending time with her grandchildren. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, JR and Louise (nee Wallace) Sullivan. Surviving are her husband, Rev. Jerold Darnell of Shiloh, IL; children, Monta (Ray) Morales of O'Fallon, IL and Don (Kim) Darnell of Independence, MO; siblings, Jewellian (Anita) Sullivan of Georgetown, TX, Bobby (Kim) Sullivan of Paducah, KY, and Sharon (Billy) Thompson of Grand Rivers, KY; grandchildren, Diana (Jon) White, Valerie Morales, Aaron Morales, Lindsay (Bryan) Farley, Tiffany Darnell, Dylan Darnell, and Victoria Darnell; great-grandchildren, Nolan and Evelyn White, Jace Morales and Ava and Marcus Farley, and Stella Darnell. Memorials may be made to Spring Valley Baptist Church, 522 Maple Street, Shiloh, IL 62269. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. Service: Services will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Spring Valley Baptist Church, 522 Maple Street, Shiloh, IL 62269. Visitation will start at 11:00 AM and a memorial service will follow at noon.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schildknecht Funeral Home
301 S. Lincoln Ave.
O'Fallon, IL 62269
(618) 632-3713
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved