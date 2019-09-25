|
|
Bonnie Goodale Bonnie Sybil Goodale, nee Edmondson, 81, of O'Fallon, IL passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at her residence with her eldest daughter by her side. Bonnie was born February 25, 1938 in Peoria, IL. She attended First Baptist Church in O'Fallon, IL and enjoyed quilting. At the age of two she began dancing and performing on stage and dressed and resembled Shirley Temple. Through her teenaged years, Bonnie continued dancing and performing on stage, radio, and television. She then became an accomplished pianist and enjoyed playing the organ. Bonnie had a passion for interior design and prepared the architectural plans for a new home for her and her late husband, Charles. Bonnie was an active member of the community. She volunteered at the gift shop at Anderson Hospital, modeled clothes and jewelry at the Collinsville Convention Center, hosted bible study classes, and would go on church trips. She and Charles loved traveling and visited many different countries. When spending time on the lake fishing, she consistently out fished everyone. Bonnie enjoyed playing cards, board games, and was very good at playing pool. Her deepest joy over the last nine years was as a beloved member of the extended Meise family, who loved her extraordinarily. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Sybil (nee Cotton) Edmondson and her husband, Charles Goodale. Surviving are her cousins, Jack (Joanne) Nicholson, Tom (Carol) Nicholson, and Charles (Sandy) Nicholson. Memorials may be made to VITAS Hospice, 8 Executive Drive, Suite 150, Fairview Heights, IL 62208 or online at vitascommunityconnection.org or Home Instead Senior Care, 2321 Country Road, Belleville, IL 62221. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. Service: Visitation was Monday, September 23, 2019 at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 South Lincoln Ave., O'Fallon, IL 62269. Funeral Services were on Monday, September 23, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Sue Busler officiating. Interment was Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Swan Lake Memorial Gardens, 4601 W. War Memorial Drive, Peoria, IL 61615.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 25, 2019