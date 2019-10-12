|
Bonnie Hahl Bonnie Rose Hahl, 84, of Belleville, IL, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Belleville Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. Bonnie was born August 27, 1935 to William and Gladys (Gillison) Cornwall. She married Charles Hahl on June 17, 1965 in Phoenix, AZ. Together they shared 54 years of marriage. Charles survives and resides in Belleville. Also surviving are their two sons, James E. Hahl of Carrabelle, FL and Adam Levy (fiancé, Melanie Newman) of Collinsville IL; one grandson, Ryan Newman; siblings, Bobby Cornwall (wife, Betty) of Newport, IL and Dorothy Snow of Dupo, IL; her sweet dog, Chase; and many dear niece, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter-in-law, Karen Hahl; and siblings, William Cornwall Jr, Marie Luffman, Betty Dietz, and Norma Levy. Bonnie worked in communications for AT&T for 39 years, before her retirement. She and Charles were devoted members of Alpha & Omega Christian Fellowship in Collinsville, IL. Bonnie often helped with the State Park Food Pantry. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Memorial donations may be made to State Park Food Pantry. Visitation: A visitation will be held on 4:00 pm.- 8:00 pm on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Lake View Funeral Home, 5000 N. Illinois St., Fairview Heights, IL, 62208 Funeral: A funeral will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Pastor Ron Habermehl will officiate. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 12, 2019