Bonnie Hundman Bonnie Clare Hundman, nee Chavies, 90, of Belleville, IL, born September 10, 1929, in Alamo, CO, died peacefully of natural causes Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Sycamore Village, Swansea, IL. Bonnie worked in a dime store, then as a telephone operator for Mountain Bell in Montrose, Colorado. She met and married Henry Hundman while he was on temporary assignment in Colorado. They moved back to Illinois where she worked for Southwestern Bell. Later, with two children at St. Henry's Grade School, she took her turns volunteering to help the teachers during lunch and recess and Mothers Club projects. She then returned to work in the business office of IBEW Local 309 in Collinsville, IL. Family gatherings, birthdays and holidays were always special times for Bonnie. She and her husband were partners in many home improvement projects, going to church rummage sales, and road trips back home to Colorado. Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Henry Hundman; her parents, Tim and Mary, nee Spock, Chavies; a sister, Ruth Chavies; three brothers, Chuck Chavies, Jim Chavies, and John Chavies; two sisters-in-law, Moni Williamson and Marge Boehm; a brother-in-law, Norb Hundman; and nephews, James W Boehm and C. Tim Chavies. Surviving are a son and his wife, Dennis and Julie Hundman; a daughter, Linda Fingerhut (Duane Mersinger); and the family of granddaughter, Jennifer Fingerhut; a daughter, Sabrina Hardy (Matt Ridlen), and his sons Nathan and Mason; and the family of grandson Martin and Angie Fingerhut, and sons Henry and Harold; her sister, Lorie Chavies Darcy; sisters-in-law, Maryleah Chavies, and Nancy Chavies; and cousins, nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to your favorite charity, or a special family dinner or activity. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Funeral: Private burial services will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 30, 2020.