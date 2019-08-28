Home

POWERED BY

Services
Valhalla Gardens of Memory
3412 Frank Scott Pkwy West
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 233-3110
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Valhalla Gardens of Memory
3412 Frank Scott Pkwy West
Belleville, IL 62223
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Valhalla Gardens of Memory
3412 Frank Scott Pkwy West
Belleville, IL 62223
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Keller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Keller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie Keller Obituary
Bonnie Keller Bonnie Sue Keller (nee Muskopf), 73, of New Baden and formerly of Collinsville, IL passed away suddenly on August 25, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Benice Muskopf; her husband, Ricky G. Keller, Sr.; her sons, Ricky G. Keller, Jr. and David E. Keller; and her sister, Carol Muskopf. Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Margaret (Bryan) Cooper; grandchildren, Matthew Cooper (Tauri Smith), Brooke Cooper, and Katie Keller; and great grandchildren, Lillian Cooper and Max Smith. Dear aunt, cousin, and friend of many. Bonnie was a member of Meadow Heights Baptist Church in Collinsville. She was a spunky lady who worked hard as a cashier in the grocery business and she made many friends throughout her life. Bonnie was a great mother and grandmother who enjoyed time with her family. She loved to play BINGO and in earlier days was a member of a women's bowling league. Her kind heart and gentle spirit will never be forgotten. Bonnie will be missed by everyone who had the joy to have known her. Memorials are appreciated to Stray Rescue of St. Louis and expressions of condolence are encouraged at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com. Service: Friends may visit on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, 3412 Frank Scott Pkwy W, Belleville, IL 62223 with Pastor Jim Robinson officiating. Burial will be private at Valhalla Gardens of Memory.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Valhalla Gardens of Memory
Download Now