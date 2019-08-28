|
|
Bonnie Keller Bonnie Sue Keller (nee Muskopf), 73, of New Baden and formerly of Collinsville, IL passed away suddenly on August 25, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Benice Muskopf; her husband, Ricky G. Keller, Sr.; her sons, Ricky G. Keller, Jr. and David E. Keller; and her sister, Carol Muskopf. Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Margaret (Bryan) Cooper; grandchildren, Matthew Cooper (Tauri Smith), Brooke Cooper, and Katie Keller; and great grandchildren, Lillian Cooper and Max Smith. Dear aunt, cousin, and friend of many. Bonnie was a member of Meadow Heights Baptist Church in Collinsville. She was a spunky lady who worked hard as a cashier in the grocery business and she made many friends throughout her life. Bonnie was a great mother and grandmother who enjoyed time with her family. She loved to play BINGO and in earlier days was a member of a women's bowling league. Her kind heart and gentle spirit will never be forgotten. Bonnie will be missed by everyone who had the joy to have known her. Memorials are appreciated to Stray Rescue of St. Louis and expressions of condolence are encouraged at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com. Service: Friends may visit on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, 3412 Frank Scott Pkwy W, Belleville, IL 62223 with Pastor Jim Robinson officiating. Burial will be private at Valhalla Gardens of Memory.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 28, 2019