Bonnie McClure Bonnie Mae McClure, nee Lee, age 91, of O'Fallon, IL, formerly of East St. Louis, IL, born on November 1, 1928 in Miller County, MO, died on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Faith Countryside Home, Highland, IL. Bonnie loved the fellowship of her church family. Volunteering on the kitchen committee gave her almost as much joy as her bible study group. She had various part time jobs over the years, volunteered at the Fairview Heights food pantry and secretary of her bowling league; but enjoyed most the position of wife, mother and homemaker. She was preceded in death by her husband and the love of her life Samuel W. McClure; her parents, William and Nora, nee Lawson, Lee; her sisters, Vergie Setser and Ruby Patterson; and her brothers, Garvin Lee and Ellis Lee. Bonnie is survived by her children, Lana (Gary) Pinion of O'Fallon, IL, Dennis McClure of O'Fallon, IL, Michael (Kim) McClure of Collinsville, IL and Paul (Annette) McClure of O'Fallon, IL; her grandchildren, Lindsey (Leon) Robinson, Michael (Brooke) McClure, II, Jeremy McClure, Ian McClure, Sean McClure, and Emma Lee McClure; her great-grandson, Michael Lee McClure, III; her sister, Esther Machon of Jefferson City, MO; and her sister-in-law, Bee Lee of St. Peters, MO. Donations may be made to the or to the Heartland Healthcare. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Visitation: will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 4-8pm at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: service will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019, 1pm at the Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL with Dr. Timothy Gibson officiating. Interment will be held in the Lake View Memorial Cemetery, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 15, 2019