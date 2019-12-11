Home

Bonnie Sodders


1938 - 2019
Bonnie Sodders Obituary
Bonnie Sodders Bonnie Sodders 81, of Caseyville passed away Monday, December 9, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born January 4, 1938 in Panama, IL. She worked as a waitress and cook for Cleves in Washington Park. She is survived by five children, James Marshall of Collinsville; Audrey Mahan of Caseyville, Kenny Ryckman of Modesto, CA, Sheila Belvins of Caseyville, and Arthur DJ Whitton of Paducah, KY; nineteen grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, John J. Bremen Sr; mother, Audrey (nee: Compton) Eller; husband, James Sodders; brother, John Bremen Jr and sister, Mary Lou Stapley. Cremation services were entrusted to Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guestbook available at www.wojstrom.com. Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 11, 2019
