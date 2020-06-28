STIEG- Bonnie Stieg died on June 24, 2020. Public visitation will be held at the Campagna Funeral Home in Okawville on June 30, 2020 from 9-11am. In accordance with new guidelines provided by the state, we encourage guests to wear a mask, practice social distancing and refrain from hugs and handshakes. A private funeral services will be held at the Campagna Funeral Home in Okawville on June 30 immediately following the public visitatio. Interment will be in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Okawville.



