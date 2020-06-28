Bonnie Stieg
STIEG- Bonnie Stieg died on June 24, 2020. Public visitation will be held at the Campagna Funeral Home in Okawville on June 30, 2020 from 9-11am. In accordance with new guidelines provided by the state, we encourage guests to wear a mask, practice social distancing and refrain from hugs and handshakes. A private funeral services will be held at the Campagna Funeral Home in Okawville on June 30 immediately following the public visitatio. Interment will be in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Okawville.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
