STONE - Bonnie Lou Stone, 91, passed away at St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond Heights, Mo on Monday, August 17, 2020. She was born on July 30, 1929. Private burial services will be at Valhalla Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Sonny Renken officiating. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Homes in Godfrey is entrusted with professional services.



