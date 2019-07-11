Bonnie Williams Bonnie S.Williams passed into the hands of the Lord on 24 June 2019. She was born on October 16, 1944 to Evelyn A. (nee Fischer) and Elton C. Rabel in Highland, IL. The majority of her life was spent in Lebanon where she attended Lebanon Grade School and graduated with the class of 1962 from Lebanon High School. Bonnie married Jerry Meyer in 1962 and to that union two sons, James T. Meyer and Richard C. Meyer were born. In 1977 she and Frederick D. Williams (USAF Retired) were married. Bonnie is predeceased by her parents; her first and second husbands; her brother in infancy Forrest C. Rabel; grandparents Thomas and Emma Fischer and Mary and Joseph Rabel; Aunts Loretta Hull and Nelda Kaufman. Bonnie is survived by her two sons James T. Meyer (USAF Retired) of Upper Marlboro, MD; Richard C. Meyer of San Antonio, TX; Grandchildren Joshua C. Meyer of Belleville, IL and Charity G. Meyer of Springfield, IL. Bonnie loved and cared for many pets in her lifetime. Donations may be made in her name to the local animal shelter.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 11, 2019