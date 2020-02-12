|
WEHREND - Bonnielou Wehrend of Glen Carbon, IL, formerly Edwardsville, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the age of 94. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Meridian Village Chapel, 27 Auerbach Place, Glen Carbon. The funeral service will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. with Chaplain Gerhard Kraus presiding. Interment will follow in Valley View Cemetery of Edwardsville. Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 12, 2020