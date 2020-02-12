Home

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
304 N Main St
Edwardsville, IL 62025
(618) 656-4655
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Meridian Village Chapel
27 Auerbach Place
Glen Carbon, IL
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Meridian Village Chapel
27 Auerbach Place
Glen Carbon, IL
More Obituaries for Bonnielou Wehrend
Bonnielou Wehrend

Bonnielou Wehrend

Bonnielou Wehrend Obituary
WEHREND - Bonnielou Wehrend of Glen Carbon, IL, formerly Edwardsville, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the age of 94. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Meridian Village Chapel, 27 Auerbach Place, Glen Carbon. The funeral service will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. with Chaplain Gerhard Kraus presiding. Interment will follow in Valley View Cemetery of Edwardsville. Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 12, 2020
