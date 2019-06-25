Home

Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
Brad Williams
Brad Williams

Brad Williams Obituary
Brad D. Williams Brad Williams, 52, of Addieville, IL born Sept. 5, 1966 in Belleville, IL died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in Addieville, IL. He was a welder with the International Brotherhood-Boilermakers Local 363 in Belleville, IL. He is survived by his wife, Hollie, nee Lee, Williams of Addieville; a son, Nicholas Williams at home; his father, Harold Williams of Caseyville, IL; his mother, Carol (James) Drayton of Mt. Carmel, IL; brothers, Gregg (Belinda) Williams of Flower Mound, TX, Alex Williams of Caseyville, IL; step-sister, Amy (Rusty) Hinshaw of Lakeside, OR; also survived by aunts, uncles, in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends. Memorials in memory of Brad may be donated to Nicholas Williams Education Fund, c/o Citizens Bank, 9 East Main St., Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at mollfuneralhome.com. Visitation: A "Celebration of Life" will be held from 11 AM to 3 PM on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the O'Fallon American Legion, 109 North Penn St., O'Fallon, IL 62269. Arrangements handled by MOLL FUNERAL HOME
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 25, 2019
