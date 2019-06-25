|
Brad D. Williams Brad Williams, 52, of Addieville, IL born Sept. 5, 1966 in Belleville, IL died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in Addieville, IL. He was a welder with the International Brotherhood-Boilermakers Local 363 in Belleville, IL. He is survived by his wife, Hollie, nee Lee, Williams of Addieville; a son, Nicholas Williams at home; his father, Harold Williams of Caseyville, IL; his mother, Carol (James) Drayton of Mt. Carmel, IL; brothers, Gregg (Belinda) Williams of Flower Mound, TX, Alex Williams of Caseyville, IL; step-sister, Amy (Rusty) Hinshaw of Lakeside, OR; also survived by aunts, uncles, in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends. Memorials in memory of Brad may be donated to Nicholas Williams Education Fund, c/o Citizens Bank, 9 East Main St., Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at mollfuneralhome.com. Visitation: A "Celebration of Life" will be held from 11 AM to 3 PM on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the O'Fallon American Legion, 109 North Penn St., O'Fallon, IL 62269. Arrangements handled by MOLL FUNERAL HOME
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 25, 2019