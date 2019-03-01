|
|
|
BRADFORD BEELER- Bradford Beeler, age 64 of Carlyle, IL, died Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Saint Elizabeth Hospital in O' Fallon, IL. Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Keystone Cemetery in Saint Jacob, IL, Celebration of Life will be at 11:30 AM on Monday, March 11, 2019, at St. Jacob United Church of Christ - Heritage Hall in Saint Jacob, IL. Interment will be at Keystone Cemetery in Saint Jacob, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More