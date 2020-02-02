Home

Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
Bradley Bovinette Obituary
Bradley Bovinette Bradley Scott Bovinette, 49, of Swansea, IL, born Monday, March 23, 1970 in Belleville, IL, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. Bradley Scott was as a member of Cornerstone Christian Church in Shiloh, IL. He previously owned a lawn service, valet parking at St. Clair Square and was an over the road truck driver. "He loved being his own Boss". He was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Bovinette; step-father, Tom Gosnell; brother, Bryan "Bevo" Bovinette. Surviving are his daughter, Sierra Bovinette of Swansea, IL; mother, Fern, nee Siebecker, Smock of Belleville, IL; nephews and nieces, Matthew (Leah) Bovinette of Fairview Heights, IL, Tanya (Kyle) Koelker of Belleville, IL, Jessica (Caleb) Thompson of Prairieville, LA, Nathan Bovinette of Belleville, IL; great-nephew, Kamden; sister-in-law, Dee Bovinette of Belleville, IL; pet companion, Chewie and numerous family and friends. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. In lieu of flowers donations may be made for the education of Sierra. Check payable to: Lisa Crews - memo line-benefit Sierra. Visitation: Visitation from 4:00 - 7:00 pm, Monday, February 3, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 7:00 pm, Monday, February 3, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Micah Balu officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 2, 2020
