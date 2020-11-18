1/1
Bradley J. Arcynski
1955 - 2020
January 30, 1955 - November 13, 2020
Lebanon, Illinois - Bradley J. Arcynski, age 65, of Lebanon, IL, born on January 30, 1955, died on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Belleville Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL.
Bradley was a 1973 graduate of Belleville East High School and received his Associates Degree from SWIC. He worked as a machinist for Alton Southern Railroad. Bradley was a member of the O'Fallon Sportsmen's Club and the National Rifle Association. He loved the outdoors, woodcarving, and fishing. Bradley was very patriotic. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and treasured life. Bradley was a great husband, father, and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jason Arcynski; and his parents, James and Marie, nee Williams, Arcynski.
Bradley is survived by his wife, Charlene Arcynski; his children, Amy (Jimmy) Hoef of Collinsville, IL, Trisha (Jason) Schroeder of Belleville, IL, Roxie (Matthew) Bridger of O'Fallon, IL, Kristina Stell (Sam Bradfield) of Shiloh, IL, Paul (Tabitha) Stell of Belleville, IL, and Elizabeth Carrillo of Granite City, IL; 16 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; his brother, Brian (Chris Ann) Arcynski of Highland, IL; his niece, Jessica Arcynski of Highland, IL; and his nephew, Christopher Arcynski of Los Angeles, CA.
Memorials may be made to the Disabled Veterans.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL.
Funeral Service will be on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. with Hal Santos officiating. Interment will be held in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Kassly Mortuary
NOV
20
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Kassly Mortuary
Kassly Mortuary
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
618-398-1122
