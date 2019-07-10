Home

Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
(847) 537-6600
Bradley Jones Obituary
Bradley Jones Bradley D. Jones passed away Saturday, July 6, at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. He was born on August 4th, 1955 to William B. Jones and Doris F. Jones, nee Frierdich, at Scott Air Force Base. Proceeding him in death were his parents William and Doris Jones and a sister, Barbara Kelly. Surviving are a sister, Patti Jones, four brothers, Gregory Jones, Douglas and Lori Jones (nee Vetter), Stanley Jones, and Timothy Jones. Nieces Carey Vetter and Jacklyn Kelly. Nephews Mitchell Jones and Nathan Jones. Loving friends John and Terry Nowicki. The Jones family would to thank everyone at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, Illinois and Generations at Regency rehab center, in Niles, Illinois for all their special care in taking care of Brad. Brad attended Benedictine College and Loyola University of Chicago where he achieved a Bachelor's and Master's degree. In lieu of flowers, friends can donate to the . Services: The funeral and memorial services are being held at Kolssak funeral home in Wheeling, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 10, 2019
