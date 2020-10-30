1/1
Brandon Hill
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brandon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brandon Hill
January 4, 1953 - October 28, 2020
Granite City, Illinois - GRANITE CITY – Brandon Frank Hill, 67 of Granite City, Illinois passed away on Wednesday October 28th at St. Louis University Hospital.
Brandon is survived by and will be missed greatly by his partner, Billie Kay Dickey, whom he affectionately referred to as "Stuff"; stepson, Nathan (Jessica) Dickey; stepdaughter, Shantel (James) Clark; son, Tony Hill; daughter, Brandy Hill; brothers, George (Marsha) Williams, Archie (Florence) Hill; sisters, Denise (Charlie) Hill, Leandra Hill; cousin and close friend Harriet Nelson; many grandchildren; many nephews and nieces; and by numerous friends and neighbors.
Brandon is preceded in death by his beloved parents and a brother Laurent Hill.
Brandon found joy in the small things in life. He enjoyed relaxing and having quiet evenings watching movies and television. Brandon took delight in music and would often sing along. Brandon was fond of studying the Bible and sharing what he read. It was common to see Brandon on his bicycle riding through the neighborhood. Brandon was also a great conversationalist and could speak to anybody about anything. His friendly demeanor made him approachable and earned him many friends.
To know Brandon was to know that his true joy in life was simply loving others and being loved in return. The family expressed that Brandon is dearly loved, respected, and admired. He touched many lives and had a greater impact that he will ever know. He was the type of person that made the world better by just being part of it. The family expressed that their hearts are broken, and the only comfort is found in the fact he has gone to be with the Lord.
The family states "Brandon, we love you and we miss you. You were a great friend to all, a loving sibling, a wonderful father and father figure, and the best life-partner that anyone could ask for. You will always be loved and never forgotten."
Brandon leaves behind a legacy that his family is proud of. He will forever hold a place in the hearts of his loved ones.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved