Brandon Hill

January 4, 1953 - October 28, 2020

Granite City, Illinois - GRANITE CITY – Brandon Frank Hill, 67 of Granite City, Illinois passed away on Wednesday October 28th at St. Louis University Hospital.

Brandon is survived by and will be missed greatly by his partner, Billie Kay Dickey, whom he affectionately referred to as "Stuff"; stepson, Nathan (Jessica) Dickey; stepdaughter, Shantel (James) Clark; son, Tony Hill; daughter, Brandy Hill; brothers, George (Marsha) Williams, Archie (Florence) Hill; sisters, Denise (Charlie) Hill, Leandra Hill; cousin and close friend Harriet Nelson; many grandchildren; many nephews and nieces; and by numerous friends and neighbors.

Brandon is preceded in death by his beloved parents and a brother Laurent Hill.

Brandon found joy in the small things in life. He enjoyed relaxing and having quiet evenings watching movies and television. Brandon took delight in music and would often sing along. Brandon was fond of studying the Bible and sharing what he read. It was common to see Brandon on his bicycle riding through the neighborhood. Brandon was also a great conversationalist and could speak to anybody about anything. His friendly demeanor made him approachable and earned him many friends.

To know Brandon was to know that his true joy in life was simply loving others and being loved in return. The family expressed that Brandon is dearly loved, respected, and admired. He touched many lives and had a greater impact that he will ever know. He was the type of person that made the world better by just being part of it. The family expressed that their hearts are broken, and the only comfort is found in the fact he has gone to be with the Lord.

The family states "Brandon, we love you and we miss you. You were a great friend to all, a loving sibling, a wonderful father and father figure, and the best life-partner that anyone could ask for. You will always be loved and never forgotten."

Brandon leaves behind a legacy that his family is proud of. He will forever hold a place in the hearts of his loved ones.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store