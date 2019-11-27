|
Brandon Hugyez Brandon R. Hugyez, 42, of Columbia, IL, born June 8, 1977, in Belleville, IL, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, following a courageous battle with cancer. Brandon was a kind and gentle person who loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, son-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. Brandon was a loyal team member at Menasha Packaging, Edwardsville, IL, and thoroughly enjoyed his time as a shipping supervisor. Prior to joining Menasha Packaging, he spent nearly 20 years with his UPS family in Belleville, IL. He was preceded in death by his father, Bob Hugyez; and his grandparents, Melba and Bob Roth, Matthias Hugyez, and Elmer and Mary Jane Burns. He was the very dear husband of Chrissy Hugyez, nee Bohannon; adored father of his "punkin", Aubrey Hugyez; beloved son of Janice Hugyez; cherished brother of Erica (Larry) Eader and Jamie (Jim) Turner; dear son-in-law of Chuck and Linda Bohannon; treasured brother-in-law of Scott (Laura) Bohannon; much-loved uncle of Maddie, Paige, Brett, Jimmy, Chloe, Lauren and Nathan; and his extended family the Hemmers. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Brandon Hugyez to Siteman Cancer Center. Also please consider donating blood and platelets to the American Red Cross for those in need. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit with the family from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Pastor Michael David officiating. Cremation will follow the services.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 27, 2019