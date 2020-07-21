Brandon Royer Brandon C. Royer, 37, of Belleville, IL, born Wednesday, June 8, 1983 in Belleville, IL, passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Brandon worked as a hazardous materials handler in the environmental services industry and was a member of a co-ed softball team that he enjoyed greatly. "Brandon was a friend to everyone he met." Surviving are his wife, Jen, nee Brenner, Royer of Belleville, IL, children, Lydia Royer, Simon (Shannon) Elam, Riley Elam, Kate Elam; parents, Ronald and Sherrie Royer of Belleville, IL; brother, Justin (Brandie) Royer; sister, Amy (Shawn) Royer-Morse; father and mother-in-law, Jim and Barb Brenner; brother-in-law, James Brenner; nephews, Tyler Royer and Riley Royer; nieces, Isabella Royer-Reed, Bre Welch and Mylei Brenner. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com
. Memorials may be made to the Lydia Royer Education Fund c/o Jen Royer. Visitation: Visitation will be from 4:00 - 6:00 pm on Wednesday, July 22nd, 2020, at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral service will be held at 6:00 pm on Wednesday, July 22nd, 2020, at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Rev. Doug Stewart officiating. Private family interment.