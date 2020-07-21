1/1
Brandon Royer
1983 - 2020
{ "" }
Brandon Royer Brandon C. Royer, 37, of Belleville, IL, born Wednesday, June 8, 1983 in Belleville, IL, passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Brandon worked as a hazardous materials handler in the environmental services industry and was a member of a co-ed softball team that he enjoyed greatly. "Brandon was a friend to everyone he met." Surviving are his wife, Jen, nee Brenner, Royer of Belleville, IL, children, Lydia Royer, Simon (Shannon) Elam, Riley Elam, Kate Elam; parents, Ronald and Sherrie Royer of Belleville, IL; brother, Justin (Brandie) Royer; sister, Amy (Shawn) Royer-Morse; father and mother-in-law, Jim and Barb Brenner; brother-in-law, James Brenner; nephews, Tyler Royer and Riley Royer; nieces, Isabella Royer-Reed, Bre Welch and Mylei Brenner. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Lydia Royer Education Fund c/o Jen Royer. Visitation: Visitation will be from 4:00 - 6:00 pm on Wednesday, July 22nd, 2020, at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral service will be held at 6:00 pm on Wednesday, July 22nd, 2020, at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Rev. Doug Stewart officiating. Private family interment.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Kurrus Funeral Home
JUL
22
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Kurrus Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
Memories & Condolences
10 entries
July 21, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 21, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Celia Bott
July 21, 2020
July 21, 2020
I never had the opportunity to meet Brandon but I work with his beautiful wife Jen, I'm so sorry this happened and just know your B&C family is here for you. Love you, Crissy
Crissy Goodpaster
Friend
July 21, 2020
Brandon was such a great part of so many lives; May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Thinking of you all at this time!
Casey Voegtle
Friend
July 21, 2020
My condolences to the family, although I had not seen Brandon in a very long time, he was always full of comical energy. Rest easy friend.
Vic Barnhill
Friend
July 21, 2020
Brandino...RIP you beautiful spirit. Our family misses you beyond words. Life will never be the same. All our love...Uncle Jim, Aunt Nancy, Jennifer, Doug, Dustin, Madi, Colin, Lori, River and Sky.
Jim Nancy, Jennifer, Lori, and families
Family
July 21, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Barry Tantaris
Friend
July 21, 2020
Stars of Life Standing Spray
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Barry Tantaris
July 21, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Ryan Hotz
