BRANT TYLER PATRICH- Brant Patrich, 27, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 9:52 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at the Collinsville Church of Christ, 1400 Troy Road in Collinsville on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon with Kelvin Pugh officiating. Burial will be at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road in Granite City at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 22, 2019
