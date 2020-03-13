|
Brenda Brewer Brenda Joyce Brewer, nee Hardy, 75, of Hickory, Kentucky, formerly of Waterloo, Illinois, born January 20, 1945 in East St. Louis, Illinois, entered into Eternal Peace on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, surrounded by family and friends. Brenda was a member of the Trace Creek Baptist Church in Mayfield, KY. She was preceded in death by her parents, John C. and Eunice, nee Wheeler, Hardy; two brothers, William A. and John H. Hardy; and a sister, Evelyn M. Fine, nee Hardy. Surviving are her husband, Adrian "Richard" Brewer; a son, Richard "Rick" W. (Teresa) Brewer of Prairie du Rocher, IL, a daughter, Vicki Lynn (Dan) Rogers of Boaz, KY; her most beloved faithful furry companion, Buddy; and four grandchildren, Jacob "Jake" M. (Savannah) Brewer of Waterloo, IL, Brittany R. Brewer of Waterloo, IL, Tiffani R. Brewer of Valmeyer, IL, and William H. (Sydney) Rogers of Hickory, KY. She was also a dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, and friend. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at braunfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to BackStoppers, Inc. Visitation: Friends may visit from 12:00 noon to 2:30 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, Illinois. Funeral: Services will immediately follow at 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home, with Reverend Ron Chase officiating.. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery, Valmeyer, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 13, 2020