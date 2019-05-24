Brenda Dumstorff Brenda C. Dumstorff, age 73, a resident of Trenton Village, and formerly of Germantown, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 at HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon. She was born October 15, 1945 in Walnut Ridge, AR, a daughter of the late Harry and Imogene, nee Tracy, Andrews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Richard Dumstorff, Sr., whom she married September 28, 1968 a St. Augustine Catholic Church in Breese and he died March 9, 2012; sisters, Bonnie Sheets and husband Horace, Wanda Murphy, Jackie Cassidy and husband Billy, and Mickey Myers; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Edward and Florence, nee Kreke, Dumstorff; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Orlando Cortelloni, Jerry Digman, Sr., Elaine Grapperhaus, Larry Dumstorff, Geneva Andrews, Delmar Massey, Sr., and Danny Gibbs. Surviving are her children, Rich (Kim) Dumstorff, Jr. of Trenton and Tammy (Jim) Kreke of Bartelso; grandchildren, Drew (Janey) Dumstorff, Emma (friend Otto Stark) Dumstorff, Peyton (friend Lauren Kampwerth) Kreke, and Cameron Kreke; siblings, Louise Digman, JoAnn Cortelloni, her twin Linda Massey, Bette Gibbs, Harry Andrews, Jr., and Steve Andrews; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, JoAnn (Tony) Seiffert, Gene (Ruth) Grapperhaus, Donnie Dumstorff, and Dennis Myers. Brenda retired from Clinton County Rehabilitation Center (know known as Community Link) as an independent living supervisor. She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown and an honorary member of the HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Auxiliary. She enjoyed spending time with her family, and hearing about all of her grandchildren's activities. Brenda also found great joy in spending time with her friends at Trenton Village. Memorials may be made to Mater Dei Catholic High School, Community Link, or St. Boniface Catholic Church and will be received at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.mossfuneralhome.com Funeral: Service will be Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Germantown with Fr. James Buerster officiating. Interment will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery in Germantown. Visitation: Will be Monday, May 27, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. and again on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 9:00-10:45 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Germantown.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary