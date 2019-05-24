Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moss Funeral Home
630 Railroad Street
Germantown, IL 62245
(618) 523-7144
Visitation
Monday, May 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Moss Funeral Home
630 Railroad Street
Germantown, IL 62245
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Moss Funeral Home
630 Railroad Street
Germantown, IL 62245
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Moss Funeral Home
630 Railroad Street
Germantown, IL 62245
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Dumstorff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Dumstorff

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Brenda Dumstorff Obituary
Brenda Dumstorff Brenda C. Dumstorff, age 73, a resident of Trenton Village, and formerly of Germantown, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 at HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon. She was born October 15, 1945 in Walnut Ridge, AR, a daughter of the late Harry and Imogene, nee Tracy, Andrews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Richard Dumstorff, Sr., whom she married September 28, 1968 a St. Augustine Catholic Church in Breese and he died March 9, 2012; sisters, Bonnie Sheets and husband Horace, Wanda Murphy, Jackie Cassidy and husband Billy, and Mickey Myers; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Edward and Florence, nee Kreke, Dumstorff; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Orlando Cortelloni, Jerry Digman, Sr., Elaine Grapperhaus, Larry Dumstorff, Geneva Andrews, Delmar Massey, Sr., and Danny Gibbs. Surviving are her children, Rich (Kim) Dumstorff, Jr. of Trenton and Tammy (Jim) Kreke of Bartelso; grandchildren, Drew (Janey) Dumstorff, Emma (friend Otto Stark) Dumstorff, Peyton (friend Lauren Kampwerth) Kreke, and Cameron Kreke; siblings, Louise Digman, JoAnn Cortelloni, her twin Linda Massey, Bette Gibbs, Harry Andrews, Jr., and Steve Andrews; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, JoAnn (Tony) Seiffert, Gene (Ruth) Grapperhaus, Donnie Dumstorff, and Dennis Myers. Brenda retired from Clinton County Rehabilitation Center (know known as Community Link) as an independent living supervisor. She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown and an honorary member of the HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Auxiliary. She enjoyed spending time with her family, and hearing about all of her grandchildren's activities. Brenda also found great joy in spending time with her friends at Trenton Village. Memorials may be made to Mater Dei Catholic High School, Community Link, or St. Boniface Catholic Church and will be received at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.mossfuneralhome.com Funeral: Service will be Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Germantown with Fr. James Buerster officiating. Interment will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery in Germantown. Visitation: Will be Monday, May 27, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. and again on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 9:00-10:45 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Germantown.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now