Brenda Edwards Brenda, nee Pickering, Edwards, 75, of Marissa, IL; born on January 8, 1944 in Harrisburg, IL; passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 surrounded by family after a battle with leukemia at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Mrs. Edwards was an operating room technician at Sparta Community Hospital for 49 years. She was a member of the Eastern Star. She was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Bessie, nee Hensley, Pickering. Her husband Vernon "Strawberry" Edwards whom she married on August 15, 1969 in Harrisburg, IL and who passed away on April 25, 2013. One son Alan "Frosty" (Belinda) Edwards. Two brothers Billie Pickering and Rondall Pickering and 1 brother-in-law; Sherwood Baker. She is survived by her children Lonnie Reeves of Carrier Mills, IL; Pamela (Paul) Treat of Carrier Mills, IL; Penny Reeves of Kansas City; Verna Edwards of Marissa, IL; Pamela (Roy) Wiggins of Galatia, IL. Her grandchildren Derrick Scott (Emma) Lewis; Joshua Lee Lewis; Quaide Levi-Dallas Treat; Casey and Nellie of Kansas; Andrea Paige (Brian) Brooks; Christopher (Laurie) Edwards; Brandon (Casey) Edwards; Aaron Eugene Edwards. Her great-grandchildren Erza Skye; Bradlee Alaina; Mason; Landon; Jace; Madi; Isabella Grace; Wyatt Daniel; Allie Lynn; Sebastian Lee; Cayden Lee; Grayson; Alyssia Lynn Knowles. Two sisters Irma Pickering-Baker of Carrier Mills, IL; Kathy (Judy) Pickering of Kansas. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sparta Community Hospital or the . Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.heilschuessler.com Services: A joint memorial service for Vernon "Strawberry" and Brenda Edwards will be held at a later date.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 24, 2019