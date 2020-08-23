SLOAN - Brenda Joyce Sloan 67, of Collinsville, IL, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in St. Charles, MO. Brenda was born January 2, 1953. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family. A visitation for Brenda will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 5:00 P.M.- 7:00 P.M. at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, IL. A service will immediately follow the visitation on Monday at 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Interment will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.



