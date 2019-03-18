Brenda Gail Kamm Brenda Kamm, 69 of St. Jacob, IL passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Brenda was born on July 30, 1949 in Lawrenceburg, TN; the daughter of the late Daniel Bruce and Bettie Jo (Umphrey) Smith. Brenda was an over the counter pharmacy technician manager at Wal-Mart in Highland, IL for 20 years. Brenda, along with her husband loved traveling the world and had traveled to six of the seven continents, all but Antarctica. She loved spending winters at their second home in Juan Dolio Dominican Republic and was a huge St. Louis Cardinals Baseball fan. Her greatest joy was her family, especially her grandchildren, whom she adored. Brenda will be remembered for her kind and loving heart and all the special times she shared with her family and friends. Brenda is survived by and will be missed by her husband; Richard Kamm, whom she married on January 20, 1967; daughters, Monica (Steven) Martin of Marine, IL, Stefanie (Doug) Kessinger of Marine, IL, Kim (Kevin) Hengehold of Troy, IL; grandchildren, Martina Martin (Jackson Simmons), Drennen Kessinger, Mariah Hengehold, Sydney Hengehold; 2 brothers; grand dogs, Waino and Shelby; great-grand cat, Josie. In lieu of flowers memorial donations are suggested to the Mayo Clinic, Heartland Hospice or to the Lymphoma Society. Visitation: will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. Funeral: In celebration of Brenda's life, services will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Scott Busaker and Chaplain Jim Crawford officiating.



