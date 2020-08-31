WIENEKE - Brenda Wieneke, 70, passed away August 29, 2020 surrounded by her family. Due to the new COVID-19 restrictions in the State of Illinois on social distancing the service is limited to 25 people or less at a time inside the funeral home. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 4-7pm at Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral home in Bethalto, IL. Funeral Services will be private. Masks are required. Arrangemenys handled by Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home



