Brenda Wieneke
WIENEKE - Brenda Wieneke, 70, passed away August 29, 2020 surrounded by her family. Due to the new COVID-19 restrictions in the State of Illinois on social distancing the service is limited to 25 people or less at a time inside the funeral home. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 4-7pm at Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral home in Bethalto, IL. Funeral Services will be private. Masks are required. Arrangemenys handled by Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 31, 2020.
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home
727 E Bethalto Blvd
Bethalto, IL 62010
(618) 377-4000
