BALDWIN- Brendan A. Baldwin, 52, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 10:09 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, 2020. In celebration of his life, public visitation will be at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral Home, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Drive in St. Charles, Missouri on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until time of a public funeral service at 6:00 p.m.



