|
|
Brett Blume Brett A. Blume, 55 of Glen Carbon passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at his home. Brett was born on January 27, 1964 in Kansas City, MO and a life-long St. Louis area resident. He grew up in north St. Louis County neighborhood that is now the site of St. Louis Lambert International Airport. He and his family moved to Troy, IL when he was 14 and was a graduate of Triad High School. Brett attended SIU-Edwardsville earning a Mass Communications degree in 1986. Brett has worked in St. Louis for several years and the past 17 years he was a reporter at KMOX. Brett was known for being a hard worker, witty and was an avid comic book lover. He enjoyed his days of reading and anything Star Wars or Star Trek. Brett adored and loved his wife and son and he will be remembered for all the special times they shared together. Brett is survived by and will be missed by his wife; Kathy (Crowe) Blume, whom he married on May 19, 1990; son Devin Blume of Glen Carbon, IL; his dad, Bruce Blume of Troy, IL; sisters, Beth (Steve) Barbour of Troy, IL, Becky (Wes) Morgan of Troy, IL; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many other close family members and friends. Those wishing to make a donation in honor of Brett may give to the Metro East Humane Society, Partners for Pets in Troy or Hope Animal Rescue in Godfrey. The family of Brett would like to express special gratitude to Breeze Hospice for their loving care of Brett and the entire family. Service: In celebration of Brett's life, a memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 2:00 p.m. with Chaplain Kip Knavel officiating at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. An additional friends and family service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 with a trip on the river road to the Loading Dock from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 5, 2019