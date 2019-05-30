Brett Butler Brett Francis Butler, age 58, of Swansea, Ill., born January 27, 1961 at Scott AFB, Ill., died Sunday night, May 26, 2019 at Caseyville Nursing and Rehab, Caseyville, Illinois, surrounded by his family. Brett grew up in O'Fallon, and had worked in the roofing industry. He was a great storyteller and loved to fish. One of ten children of William and Donalene, nee Schaefer, Butler, Brett had a special bond with his twin brother, Scott. He was preceded in death by his parents, his infant brother Todd, brother Joe, and brother-in-law Mike Argent. Surviving are his children Drake Butler of Arroyo Grande, Calif., and Corey Butler of Belleville, Ill., his siblings Becky (Charlie) Davis of Shiloh, Chris Argent of St. Louis, Greg (Jan) Butler of Fairview Heights, Angie (Johnny) Forrest of House Springs, Mo., Laurie (Bob) Scheibel of Caseyville, Scott Butler of Swansea, and Jeremy Butler of Swansea; and many nieces and nephews. Memorial donations are suggested to HSHS Hospice. Condolences may be posted at www.wfh-ofallon.com. It was Brett's wish to be cremated. Visitation: A memorial gathering will be held from 4-8pm, Friday, May 31, 2019 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon. A private prayer service will be held for the family. Arrangements handled by the Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary