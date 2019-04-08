Brett A. Korves Brett Korves, 30, of St. Jacob, IL, born March 9, 1989 in Belleville, IL, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019 in St. Louis, MO. Brett #25 The Kid Korves, was the Track Champion of Belle-Clair Race Track for 2018 and member of AARA. He was a third generation and 10 year veteran of the Swansea Fire Department. Past Fireman of the year for Swansea Fire Department, and worked with the Swansea Fire Department Cadet Program. He was always ready to help, working many Church and Homecoming picnics with Tribouts family business. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Robert Korves; uncle, Robert Korves Jr.; aunt, Patty Sue Olson. Surviving are his wife, Alex (nee Steinkoenig) Korves whom he married October 17, 2015 in Collinsville, IL and lives in St. Jacob, IL; his son, Brock Korves; parents, Jack and Shelly (nee Tribout) Korves of Swansea, IL; brother Todd and Rachelle Korves of Swansea, IL; sister, Kayla and Chris Bishop, Seattle, WA, nephew, Jack Bishop; Mother and father-in-law, Brad and Karen Steinkoenig of Highland, IL; brother-in-law, Jacob (Macy Anderson) Steinkoenig of Highland, IL; grandparents, Dennis and Kay Tribout of Swansea, IL, Patricia Korves of Columbia, IL, Larry and Judy Hooton of Highland, IL and Harvey Steinkoenig of Highland, IL; aunts and uncles, Denny and Jessica Tribout, Jr., Sherri and Larry Glaenzer, Patty Schrage and James and Gail Korves; niece, Saylor O'Connor; nephew, Camden O'Connor many cousins, and friends. Memorials may be made to Alex Korves to provide for Brock and his future. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.Richesonfh.com Visitation: Friends may call 4 to 8 pm on Tuesday, April 9, and 10 to 11 am on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home, 1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W, Belleville, IL. Fire Department walk through will be held at 7 pm. Funeral: services will be held 11 am Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home, Belleville, IL with the Rev. Greg Doussard officiating. Interment will follow in the Valhalla Gardens of Memory where Fire Department Honor Guard Services will be held. RICHESON FUNERAL HOME, St. Jacob, IL

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 8, 2019