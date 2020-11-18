1/
Brian L. Hallows
November 15, 2020
St. Louis, Missouri - Brian L., Brian L., passed away on November 15, 2020.
Beloved husband of Kimberly Hallows (nee Vogel); loving father of Amy (Andrew) Pollard and Ryan Hallows; cherished grandpa of Eli Pollard; dear brother of Diane (Steve) Jackstadt; dear uncle of Rachel and Megan; dear companion of Carrie, his beloved guide dog.
Brian was admin/facilitator of the Knee Joint Support Page on Facebook, was on the Finance Committee and Grant Committee for the MO Council for the Blind.
Service: Memorial Service at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Monday, November 23, at 11:00 am with burial following at St. John's Cemetery, Collinsville, IL . Memorials to Minds Eye Radio, MO Council for the Blind and the American Cancer Society, appreciated.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
