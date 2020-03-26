|
Brian Mell Brian T. "Spanky" Mell, age 62, of Fairview Heights, IL, born on November 20, 1957 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Friday, March 13, 2020 at his residence. Brian retired as a laborer for The Jones Company. He loved to play pool, had a need for speed and enjoyed his man toys. Brian had a great sense of humor, was fun to be around and was always helping others. He was a wonderful dad and grandpa. He was preceded in death by his son, Brian Mell, Jr; his former companion, Malinda Houghlan; his parents, John and Louise, nee Doctor, Mell; and his sister, Carol Mell. Brian is survived by his children, Sierra Houghlan of Fairview Heights, IL; Jessica Mell of Maryville, IL, and Tyler Mell of Fairview Heights, IL; his grandchildren, Alexandria "Stinky Dinky" White and Brighton Smith; his siblings, Jackie (Sue) Mell of Granite City, IL, Bob (Debbie) Mell of New Athens, IL, Eddie Mell of Hecker, IL, Mary Lou Mell of Pinkneyville, IL, Barbara Robert of Pinkneyville, IL, and Kenny (Sharon) Mell of Troy, IL; his best friend, Frank Pflueger; and his best buddies, Sam, Hooch, and Camo. Brian is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com. The family would like all donations to be sent to the Brian T Mell Funeral Fund at GoFundMe.com. Service: The family has requested Brian's memorial service be delayed until future notice, and will be published on the Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL website and in the Belleville News-Democrat.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 26, 2020