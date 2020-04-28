Brian Paul Fuess
1977 - 2020
Brian Paul Fuess, 43, of St. Louis, MO formerly of Belleville, IL born March 8, 1977 in Belleville, IL passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, April 25, 2020 in Jacksonville, IL. Brian was a loving, devoted and fun husband, father, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, son-in-law, brother-in-law and friend to many. If Brian knew you, you were his best friend, forever. He was a 1995 graduate of Belleville West High School and an outstanding third baseman and hitter who played for Belleville West, went on to play for SWIC and later Southwest Missouri State. His baseball career took him to the Independent League playing for the River City Rascals and later the Gateway Grizzlies, breaking all sort of records at all levels. Brian was employed by McGuire Moving and Storage in St. Louis, MO as a move coordinator. He loved hunting, fishing, camping and spending time with his family and friends. Brian loved life as his niece, Lexi, wrote, "Brian was a shining light in everyone's life." He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ervin "Cotton" and Mildred "Millie" Hoffmann, paternal grandparents, Arthur and Dorothy Fuess, special aunts, Rita Dunivan, Patti Strom and dear brother-in-law, John Rogoz III. Brian is survived by his loving, wife and best friend of 14 years, Kathleen, nee Rogoz, Fuess; his two best playmates who he loved with all his heart, his children, Bailey and Brian, Jr. "Bubba"; also surviving are his loving, parents, Rick (Jean) Fuess of Belleville, IL; brother, Rich (Erika) Fuess and their children, Nick and Lexi of Mascoutah, IL; father-in-law and mother-in-law, John, Jr. (Shirley) Rogoz of St. Louis, MO; numerous aunts, uncles, brother and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of very special friends. The family would like to thank all of their family and friends for all of the heartfelt condolences. In lieu of all other gifts memorials may be made in Brian's name to the Education Fund for Bailey and Brian, Jr., c/o Moll Funeral Home, P.O. Box 155, Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com. Funeral: Due to the COVID 19, all services are private. Burial will be in Shephard Hills Cemetery, Barnhardt, MO. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 28, 2020.
