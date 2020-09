SMITH - Brian E. Smith, 64 of Maryville, IL, born August 15, 1956 in Highland, IL, passed away September 7, 2020 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. Visitation will be 1-3pm Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing guidelines will be adhered to and face masks are required. Funeral service will be at 3pm following the visitation.



