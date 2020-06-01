JoeAnne Brinkmeyer JoeAnne Brinkmeyer, 83, of Pinckneyville, IL, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Pinckneyville Community Hospital in Pinckneyville, IL. JoeAnne was born on September 18, 1936 in East St. Louis, IL to Joseph C. and Velma (Kindle) Lewis. She married Larry Brinkmeyer; he preceded her in death in April 2000. She was also preceded in death by her parents and son-in-law, Loyd Johnson. Surviving are her children, Fred Wayne Mills of Lancaster, CA, Judith Lynn (husband, Paul) Sukowicz of Oak Lawn, IL, and Kathleen Johnson of Duquoin, IL; grandchildren, Michelle, Kerri, Tonya, Heather, Sandi, Angie, Billy, Tianna, Preston and Roberta; and several beloved great-grandchildren. JoeAnne enjoyed listening to her favorite country music singer, George Strait. She loved watching St. Louis Cardinal Baseball and loved to craft alongside her friends at various crafting classes in the surrounding area. Above all else, the time spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were cherished the most. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Memorial donations in JoeAnne's name may be made to the American Cancer Society. Additional condolences may be sent to the family at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com. Due to the restrictions of COVID-19 we are all facing, a private family visitation will be Monday evening with a Tuesday afternoon funeral service, all at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, IL. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 1, 2020.